Pablo Cuevas sets up a quarter-final showdown with Pablo Carreno Busta by overcoming David Goffin 6-3 3-6 6-3 at Indian Wells.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 21:57 UK

David Goffin has exited Indian Wells at the last-16 stage after suffering a three-sets defeat to Pablo Cuevas in California.

The number 11 seed crashed to a 6-3 3-6 6-3 loss, meaning that Cuevas will face off against Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the semi-finals.

It was the Uruguayan who took the first set, earning the only break of serve in the fourth game to ease into a convincing lead in the match.

Goffin managed to battle back in the second, racing three games ahead with a break in the second before holding out to level things up.

There was to be no stopping Cuevas, though, as he kept his nerve in the decider by again holding throughout, with a break in the sixth proving to be all that was required to progress through.

