Australian Open champion Roger Federer beats Jack Sock to reach the final at Indian Wells, where he will take on compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.
Roger Federer has booked his place in the final of Indian Wells courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Jack Sock this evening.

Federer, who received a bye in the quarter-finals after Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw through food poisoning, took just 75 minutes to dispatch of the American 6-1 7-6[4] and set up a showdown with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in the final.

The four-time champion made short work of Sock in the opening set, reeling off five games in a row at the end to wrap it up after just 21 minutes, needing just two break points in the process.

The world number 18 put up more of a fight in the second set, though, as both players held serve throughout to force a tie-break.

Sock took an early 3-1 lead in the breaker as he looked to push the match towards a decider, but Federer stormed back to win six of the next seven points to seal his place in a seventh Indian Wells final.

Federer will face Wawrinka in the final after the world number three beat Pablo Carreno-Busta in straight sets to win the first semi-final.

Wawrinka took just over an hour to record the 6-3 6-2 triumph, breaking Carreno-Busta in the penultimate game of the first set before doing so twice again in the second to make it into the final for the first time in his career.

Nick Kyrgios in action at the French Open on May 27, 2016
