British number two Dan Evans is out of the Indian Wells Masters after losing in straight sets to Kei Nishikori.

The British number two holds a win over Nishikori on American soil after beating him at the 2013 US Open, but the fourth seed was too strong on Sunday night.

Evans secured a break of serve during the opening game of the match, but Nishikori immediately hit back and was able to break for a second time to claim the set.

The Birmingham-based player stuck with his opponent during the second, but he was unable to keep Nishikori at bay on his second serve and he eventually succumbed to a 6-3 6-4 defeat.

Evans will now try to have a good run at the Miami Masters, which is the next event on the ATP calendar.