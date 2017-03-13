Result: Dan Evans bows out to Kei Nishikori in Indian Wells

Dan Evans of Great Britain and Kei Nishikori of Japan shake hands following their singles match on day one of the Davis Cup World Group on March 4, 2016
© Getty Images
British number two Dan Evans is out of the Indian Wells Masters after losing in straight sets to Kei Nishikori.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 00:54 UK

Dan Evans has suffered a straight-sets defeat to Kei Nishikori in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters.

The British number two holds a win over Nishikori on American soil after beating him at the 2013 US Open, but the fourth seed was too strong on Sunday night.

Evans secured a break of serve during the opening game of the match, but Nishikori immediately hit back and was able to break for a second time to claim the set.

The Birmingham-based player stuck with his opponent during the second, but he was unable to keep Nishikori at bay on his second serve and he eventually succumbed to a 6-3 6-4 defeat.

Evans will now try to have a good run at the Miami Masters, which is the next event on the ATP calendar.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Murray avoids star names in Indian Wells draw
>
View our homepages for Dan Evans, Kei Nishikori, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
 