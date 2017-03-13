British number three Kyle Edmund loses out in two competitive sets to Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Kyle Edmund has suffered his third defeat to Novak Djokovic in the space of 12 months after losing to the world number two in Indian Wells.

The British number three had lost five consecutive sets to Djokovic heading into their second-round clash in California and although he impressed on Sunday night, he eventually lost out 6-4 7-6.

Djokovic struck in Edmund's opening service game and the remainder of the set went with serve as the defending champion moved closer to the next round.

However, Edmund established a 3-0 lead at the start of the second and served for the set at 5-3, but he could not force a decider as Djokovic fought back to claim a tie-break - and the match - by a 7-5 scoreline.

Dan Evans and Johanna Konta also suffered defeats on Sunday, meaning that Great Britain have no representatives left in either singles draw after Andy Murray's exit on Saturday.