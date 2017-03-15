Novak Djokovic overcomes Juan Martin del Potro in three sets to reach the last-16 stage at Indian Wells.

World number two Novak Djokovic sealed a spot in the fourth round at Indian Wells with a three-set win over Juan Martin del Potro on Tuesday.

In two hours and 19 minutes the Serbian earned a 7-5 4-6 6-1 victory, which has set up a last-16 tie with Nick Kyrgios, who beat him in the Mexico Open a fortnight ago.

Djokovic suffered an early wobble when Del Potro snatched serve at the first time of asking, but the 12-time Grand Slam champion managed to eventually level up.

He broke to claim the set, but went 4-1 down in the second, which Del Potro managed to eventually scoop, despite dropping serve himself.

The third set was more straightforward for Djokovic, though, as he nabbed a double break before wrapping it up in 36 minutes.