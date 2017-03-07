Johanna Konta could face Heather Watson in Indian Wells

Johanna Konta could face an all-British tie with Heather Watson in her opening match at the Indian Wells Open.
Johanna Konta has been handed a match with either Heather Watson or Nicole Gibbs in her opening match at the Indian Wells Open.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined through injury since helping Great Britain make progress in the Fed Cup, but she could face her teammate from that competition in California.

Watson and Gibbs will meet in a first-round clash, with the winner progressing through to face Konta who has been handed a bye into the last 64 due to her world ranking position.

Konta and Watson have only met on one occasion, with Konta winning the first four games of the match in Barnstaple in 2013 before Watson had to bring an abrupt halt to the contest through injury.

The pair are the only British representatives left in the women's draw after Naomi Broady suffered a three-set to Tereza Martincova in the first round of qualifying.

