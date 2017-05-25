Result: Heather Watson one win away from French Open main draw

Heather Watson celebrates victory against Nicole Gibbs at French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2016
© Getty Images
British number two Heather Watson beats Tereza Smitkova to move through to the final qualifying round for the French Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:34 UK

Heather Watson has registered a straight-sets win over Tereza Smitkova to move closer to the main draw at the French Open.

After a disappointing start to 2017, the British number two is taking part in the qualifying rounds at Roland Garros as she looks to secure a seventh successive appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The 25-year-old had lost out to Smitkova on the same surface in Prague earlier this year, but she impressed in securing a 6-4 7-6 victory over her Czech opponent.

Watson broke serve on three occasions, while taking a second-set tie-break 7-3, to progress in one hour and 38 minutes.

She will now play Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands, with their only previous meeting coming at last year's US Open where Hogenkamp ran out a 6-2 7-5 winner.

Madison Keys of the United States celebrates a point in her Ladies' Singles Fourth Round match against Olga Govortsova of Belarus during day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2015
Read Next:
Keys: Handling expectation "not easy"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Heather Watson, Tereza Smitkova, Richel Hogenkamp, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,370
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,445
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,445
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,375
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,360
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,145
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,765
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,560
10Alexander Zverev3,150
11Belgium David Goffin3,055
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
13France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,870
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,780
15United States Jack Sock2,415
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Lucas Pouille2,320
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,155
19Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
20Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,065
> Full Version
 