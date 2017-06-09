Result: Rafael Nadal eases into French Open final with straight-sets win

The mighty Rafael Nadal in action at the Barcelona Open on April 20, 2016
© AFP
Rafael Nadal books his place in the final of the French Open with a straight-sets win over Dominic Thiem.
Friday, June 9, 2017

Rafael Nadal has stormed into the final of the French Open with a straight-sets demolition of Dominic Thiem.

The nine-time winner set up a showdown with Andy Murray's conqueror Stan Wawrinka after seeing off the Austrian 6-3 6-4 6-0.

Thiem is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this year and he got off to a bright start against the Spaniard, breaking his serve at the first time of asking in the opening set.

However, Nadal broke back immediately and his opponent struggled to find a foothold in the set, letting four break point opportunities go begging.

After a close opening set, Nadal dominated the remainder of the match and wrapped up the contest in two hours and seven minutes.

He will become the first player to win the same Grand Slam competition 10 times if he beats Wawrinka in this Sunday's final.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
