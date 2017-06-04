Rafael Nadal eases into a record-equalling 11th French Open quarter-final with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win over Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal has reached a record-equalling 11th French Open quarter-final with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win over compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday.

After thrashing Nikoloz Basilashvili in the previous round, Nadal was immediately on the front foot against his fellow Spaniard, clinching the first set with ease.

The fourth seed continued to be unrelenting in his play, hitting 31 winners in the match compared to just 12 for Bautista Agut, and clinched victory after an hour and 50 minutes.

Nine-time champion Nadal has dropped just 20 games in four rounds so far, just one more than he lost at the same stage in 2012.

The 31-year-old will next face another Spaniard, Pablo Carreno Busta, after the latter claimed a 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-7 (6) 6-4 8-6 win over fifth seed Milos Raonic.