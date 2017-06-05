Andy Murray books his spot in the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open after recording a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Russian Karen Khachanov.

Andy Murray has booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open after recording a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Russian Karen Khachanov on Monday afternoon.

Murray, who will take on Japan's Kei Nishikori in the next round, has now reached the final eight of the French Open on seven seperate occasions.

The Scot secured a vital break at 2-3 en route to taking the first set of the last-16 tie, before breaking his Russian opponent twice in the second set to move into a dominant position in Paris.

Murray then broke Khachanov's opening service game of the third set, before a second break at 4-4 allowed Murray to serve it out after two hours and six minutes of tennis.

Fred Perry was the last British man to win the French Open, with that success occurring in 1935.