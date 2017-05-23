Result: Mixed fortunes for Heather Watson, Naomi Broady in French Open qualifying

Heather Watson is through to the second round of French Open qualifying but British compatriot Naomi Broady is out at the first hurdle.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 17:57 UK

Heather Watson has earned a place in the second round of French Open qualifying with a comeback win against Anastasiya Komardina.

After dropping outside of the world's top 100, Watson needs to emerge victorious from three matches in order to earn a place in the main draw in Paris, but she has started her quest in positive fashion against the world number 172.

The 13th seed dropped the opening set but after a tight second which she won, she eased through the decider to progress by a 3-6 7-5 6-1 scoreline.

She will now face Tereza Smitkova, with the pair having already met this year when Smitkova prevailed in three sets on the clay in Prague.

However, Naomi Broady bowed out of qualifying after she suffered a 6-4 6-2 defeat at the hands of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

