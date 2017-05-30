Britain's number one Johanna Konta suffers a shock exit in the first round of the French Open following a three-set defeat to unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei.

The seventh seed had high hopes for the Grand Slam given her rise up the rankings over the past year, but she was stunned by world number 109 Hsieh Su-Wei.

The unseeded pro battled to a 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 victory in two hours and 18 minutes on the clay court at Roland Garros.

It initially looked as though it would be a walk in the park for Konta as she wrapped up the first set in 25 minutes, but she squandered five break points in the second and was taken to a tie-break.

Hsieh broke three times to nab the breaker 7-2 before battling through the third set in 48 minutes, eventually sealing match point on her second attempt after saving four break points.