Britain's number one Johanna Konta suffers a shock exit in the first round of the French Open following a three-set defeat to unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei.
Britain's number one Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the French Open in the first round.

The seventh seed had high hopes for the Grand Slam given her rise up the rankings over the past year, but she was stunned by world number 109 Hsieh Su-Wei.

The unseeded pro battled to a 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 victory in two hours and 18 minutes on the clay court at Roland Garros.

It initially looked as though it would be a walk in the park for Konta as she wrapped up the first set in 25 minutes, but she squandered five break points in the second and was taken to a tie-break.

Hsieh broke three times to nab the breaker 7-2 before battling through the third set in 48 minutes, eventually sealing match point on her second attempt after saving four break points.

