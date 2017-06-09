World number one Andy Murray says that he is "proud" of how he managed to reach the French Open semi-finals before losing in five sets to Stanislas Wawrinka.

Andy Murray has said that he is "proud" of how he performed at the French Open after heading into the tournament short of form and match practice.

Despite his status as world number one, Murray was only given an outside chance of making an impression at Roland Garros but he overcame the likes of Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori in order to reach the semi-finals.

On Friday, he suffered a five-set defeat to Stanislas Wawrinka in a match which lasted four hours and 34 minutes, but the Scot has suggested that there are no negative thoughts after bowing out at this stage of the tournament.

The 30-year-old told reporters: "I'm proud of the tournament I had. I did well considering. You know, I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final when I came in really struggling. So I have to be proud of that.

"Maybe the lack of matches hurt me a little bit in the end today. You know, that was a very high intensity match. A lot of long points. When you haven't been playing loads, you know, over four, four-and-a-half hours, that can catch up to you a little bit.

"I turned my form around, really, really well and ended up having a good tournament, all things considered."

Murray is now expected to have a few days off before making the transition from clay to grass ahead of Queen's later this month.