Novak Djokovic unable to explain French Open exit

Novak Djokovic in action at the French Open on May 26, 2016
© Getty Images
Novak Djokovic admits that he played worse than he ever expected during his stunning straight-sets defeat to Dominic Thiem in the French Open quarter-finals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:13 UK

Novak Djokovic has admitted that he has a lot of work to do to regain his best form following his stunning defeat to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open this afternoon.

The Serbian became the first man in 47 years to hold all four Grand Slams at once with his triumph at Roland Garros last year, but his title defence ended in scarcely-believable fashion as he was beaten in straight sets by the unseeded Austrian.

Djokovic was particularly poor in the final set as he won just eight points on the way to his first 6-0 loss in a Grand Slam set since 2005.

"I don't expect myself to play as bad as I played in the third. I don't visualise that ever. It was decided I think in the first set. I tried. I lost that crucial break in the beginning of the second, and he started serving better, backing it up with the first shot. He was definitely the better player on the court," he told reporters.

"It was not there for me today, especially in the second part of the match. I was just unable to hit the ball well and many unforced errors. The last couple of tournaments, I have had some great matches. It's unfortunate to finish Roland Garros the way I have done. I obviously always expect a lot from myself, but it's a fact that I'm not playing close to my best, and I know that.

"I love this sport. I'm motivated as any other player on the Tour. Even though I have played for many years, I still want to do well. Trust me, I'm thinking about many things, especially in the last couple of months. I'm just trying to sense what's the best thing for me now.

"Obviously there has been a lot of changes with the team and so forth. I'm excited to work with Andre (Agassi) and the new team. At the same time, I have a responsibility to the game itself."

The defeat also means that Djokovic will drop out of the world's top two for the first time in six years.

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Murray: 'Djokovic deserves French Open win'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Andre Agassi, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,370
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,445
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,375
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,450
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,145
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,765
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
10Alexander Zverev3,150
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,120
12Belgium David Goffin3,055
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,885
15United States Jack Sock2,415
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Lucas Pouille2,320
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,155
19Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
20Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,065
> Full Version
 