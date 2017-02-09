Andy Murray

Andy Murray has confirmed that he will be back in Davis Cup action against France in April.

The Scot missed his country's first round clash with Canada as he needed to recuperate following his involvement in the Australian Open.

"The tie against Canada was tricky," Murray told Sky Sports News.

"I needed to have a break, I was definitely tired when I got back from Australia and my body was pretty pleased I took some time off. But away to France, after Miami, I'm into the swing of things and I've had enough rest."

Britain defeated Canada 3-2 last weekend while France booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Japan.

The French are expected to opt for a clay surface when they take on Britain.