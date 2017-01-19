Serena Williams progresses into the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Lucie Safarova.

Serena Williams is on course to claim her seventh Australian Open title after seeing off Lucie Safarova in the second round in Melbourne.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who last won the Aussie crown in 2015, came through the match 6-3 6-4 in less than an hour and a half.

Williams was tested on her serve early in the first set, with Safarova creating three break points, but the American resisted the attack and held firm before snatching serve herself.

Both players had to battle to hold on to their opening service games in the second set, but it was Williams who grabbed that all-important break.

It took 46 minutes for the world number two to wrap up the set and book herself a spot in a third-round encounter against countrywoman Nicole Gibbs.