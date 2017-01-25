Serena Williams defeats British number one Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

British number one Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

The Australia-born 25-year-old had been looking to better her career-best semi-final appearance at last year's tournament but was undone 6-2 6-3 in Melbourne.

Williams - currently the world number 31 after a lengthy spell out with a shoulder injury - will now go on to face Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who earlier defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Serena's older sister Venus is already through to the other semi-final, the first time two women aged over 35 have made it that far, keeping alive hopes of a sororal final.

Victory in Melbourne would earn Serena her 23rd Grand Slam title, a record in the Open era.