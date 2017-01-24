Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Venus Williams to face Coco Vandeweghe in semi-finals

Venus Williams of the US celebrates after victory in her women's singles match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska on day eight of the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2015
© Getty Images
Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe overcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Garbine Muguruza respectively to set up a final-four tie at the Australian Open.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 09:28 UK

Venus Williams is through to her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years thanks to a straight-sets victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The nine-time Grand Slam winner, who last prevailed Down Under in 2003, will now face unseeded compatriot Coco Vandeweghe for a place in the final.

Williams edged her meeting against Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3), with the first set proving to be a war of attrition as both players failed to keep hold of their serve.

Despite losing serve in the third and seventh games, Williams still did enough to get over the line and took a huge step towards a rare last-four outing in Melbourne.

It proved to be a similar case in the second set as, after winning a mammoth second game, Pavlyuchenkova failed to truly push on and could only rescue a tie-break.

Williams took six points on the spin to earn the victory and set up a clash with Vandeweghe, who eased past seventh seed Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 in the other quarter-final.

Vandeweghe held throughout the match and picked off her opponent to get over the line in a time of less than 90 minutes.

The covers come on during a rain break in the Final Of The Gentlemen's Singles between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on
Read Next:
Play abandoned on outside courts at Wimbledon
>
View our homepages for Venus Williams, Coco Vandeweghe, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Garbine Muguruza, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version