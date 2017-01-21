Former winner Rafael Nadal comes from behind to seal a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open third round.

The 2009 champion has not reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament since the French Open in 2014, but he has remained on course to end that run by outlasting hot prospect Zverev by a 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2 scoreline.

The showdown was arguably the pick of the last-32 matches and it lived up to its billing as Zverev threatened to inflict another early defeat on the left-hander.

One break of serve was enough to take the opener and although Nadal levelled the match, the young German held his nerve during a third-set tie-break to leave him on the brink of another notable win.

However, Nadal's superior fitness eventually told and he controlled the final two sets to complete a triumph which suggests that he is ready to capitalise on Novak Djokovic's early exit.

Nadal will now face the winner of the match between Gael Monfils and Philipp Kohlschreiber.