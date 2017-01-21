Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Rafael Nadal fights back to defeat Alexander Zverev at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in the final match during day seven of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona on April 24, 2016
© Getty Images
Former winner Rafael Nadal comes from behind to seal a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open third round.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 09:25 UK

Rafael Nadal has progressed through to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev.

The 2009 champion has not reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament since the French Open in 2014, but he has remained on course to end that run by outlasting hot prospect Zverev by a 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2 scoreline.

The showdown was arguably the pick of the last-32 matches and it lived up to its billing as Zverev threatened to inflict another early defeat on the left-hander.

One break of serve was enough to take the opener and although Nadal levelled the match, the young German held his nerve during a third-set tie-break to leave him on the brink of another notable win.

However, Nadal's superior fitness eventually told and he controlled the final two sets to complete a triumph which suggests that he is ready to capitalise on Novak Djokovic's early exit.

Nadal will now face the winner of the match between Gael Monfils and Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Roger Federer in action against Grigor Dimitrov during day five of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2016
Read Next:
Roger Federer: "I am ready now"
>
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Gael Monfils, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version