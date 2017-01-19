Rafael Nadal eases his way into the third round of the Australian Open courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Marcos Baghdatis.

The world number nine took a little over two hours to wrap up the 6-3 6-1 6-3 triumph, setting up a third-round clash with Alexander Zverev.

With Novak Djokovic having already been dumped out of the tournament early, Nadal was looking to avoid another shock in Melbourne and made a strong start to the match by winning five of the opening six games.

Baghdatis managed to hang on with a break in the seventh game, but it merely delayed the inevitable and Nadal was able to serve it out for a 6-3 win.

Things were even more straightforward for the 2009 champion in the second set as he raced into a 4-0 lead before breaking for a third time in the final game of the set to take it 6-1.

Baghdatis put up more of a fight in the final set, but a break in the fourth game proved to be enough for Nadal to wrap up the victory and book his place comfortably in the next round.