Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning a second Australian Open title remain intact after he defeated Gael Monfils in four sets at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The Spaniard has reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam for a ninth time after claiming a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 triumph over Monfils, who managed to progress into the final eight last year.

It was relatively smooth sailing for Nadal in the opening set as it took him 48 minutes to take the lead, and he carried that momentum into the second by breaking his opponent at the first time of asking.

Monfils, who has never reached a Grand Slam final, broke back at 3-3, but Nadal responded with a double break to give himself a comfortable cushion.

He suffered a wobble in the third set, though, when his French opponent snatched the only break point of the game, but Nadal fought back in the fourth at 3-2 down.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion broke back to draw level at 4-4 before converting a second break point to claim the set and the match.

The 30-year-old will face Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.