Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Rafael Nadal into Australian Open quarters with four-set win over Gael Monfils

© Getty Images
Rafael Nadal reaches the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a four-set win over Gael Monfils.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:53 UK

Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning a second Australian Open title remain intact after he defeated Gael Monfils in four sets at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The Spaniard has reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam for a ninth time after claiming a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 triumph over Monfils, who managed to progress into the final eight last year.

It was relatively smooth sailing for Nadal in the opening set as it took him 48 minutes to take the lead, and he carried that momentum into the second by breaking his opponent at the first time of asking.

Monfils, who has never reached a Grand Slam final, broke back at 3-3, but Nadal responded with a double break to give himself a comfortable cushion.

He suffered a wobble in the third set, though, when his French opponent snatched the only break point of the game, but Nadal fought back in the fourth at 3-2 down.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion broke back to draw level at 4-4 before converting a second break point to claim the set and the match.

The 30-year-old will face Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic in action during his US Open semi-final on September 11, 2015
Read Next:
Djokovic: 'It was one of those days'
>
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version