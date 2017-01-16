Andy Murray and Dan Evans both progress through to the second round of the Australian Open, but Aljaz Bedene tastes defeat to deny Britain's males a clean sweep.

Andy Murray has advanced through to the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over world number 95 Illya Marchenko.

The Scot failed to reach his top levels in what was his first Grand Slam outing as the world's top-ranked player, but he got over the line thanks to a 7-5 7-6(5) 6-2 triumph in Melbourne.

Murray made a bad start after losing serve in the opening game but, despite three double-faults and a forehand error, he took four on the spin to edge ahead in the contest.

Marchenko again earned a break of serve early in the second set, as his opponent visibly began to show his frustration, though Murray recovered and levelled up in the eighth game before pulling away in the tie break.

It was far from a classic Murray performance in a tournament he has so far failed to win, yet a more straightforward third set got him home and dry in a time two hours and 48 minutes.

There was also joy for fellow Brit Dan Evans elsewhere on Monday morning as he got the better of Facundo Bagnis 7-6(8) 6-3 6-1, with the world number 51 saving three set points to take the opener in a tie break.

Bagnis was then broken in the opening game of the second set, allowing Evans to push on to victory and set up a second-round tie with Marin Cilic.

It was not quite a clean sweep for Britain's male contingent, however, as Aljaz Bedene fell to a 7-6 (7) 7-5 0-6 6-3 defeat to Victor Estrella Burgos.