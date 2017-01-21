British number one Johanna Konta drops just four games on the way to a straight-sets win over Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open third round.

The British number one is attempting to match her semi-final performance in Melbourne from 12 months ago, and she took another step to achieving her minimal target with a 6-3 6-1 triumph.

Wozniacki - a former world number one - was competitive during the opening stages of the match on Margaret Court Arena but from the sixth game, she had no answer to her opponent's blistering hitting from all areas of the court.

Konta broke Wozniacki's serve twice to establish a one-set lead and it was one-way traffic in the second as she struck a further three times to open up what was effectively an unassailable advantage.

The ninth seed did produce a double fault on her first match point, but it was only a minor blip as she sealed victory in just 75 minutes.

Konta will now face Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in the last 16.