Roger Federer returns to competitive action with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jurgen Melzer at the Australian Open.

Roger Federer has made it through to the second round of the Australian Open but was made to sweat by Jurgen Melzer in their first-round clash on Monday.

The Swiss 17-time Grand Slam winner is on the comeback trail having battled injuries last season and slipping to 17th in the world rankings, and got over the first hurdle in his first competitive match since Wimbledon.

Federer began slowly and was broken by the world number 296 in the first set, but he responded well and broke back before taking the first set 7-5 with a bullet ace down the middle.

The 36-year-old then stumbled against the Austrian as he lost the second set 3-6, but he eased the third set 6-2 after just 28 minutes before more dominance in the fourth led to another 6-2 and ultimately the match.

Next up for Federer is the 20-year-old American Noah Rubin.