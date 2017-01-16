Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Roger Federer returns to competitive action with win over Jurgen Melzer

Roger Federer in action against Grigor Dimitrov during day five of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Roger Federer returns to competitive action with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jurgen Melzer at the Australian Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Roger Federer has made it through to the second round of the Australian Open but was made to sweat by Jurgen Melzer in their first-round clash on Monday.

The Swiss 17-time Grand Slam winner is on the comeback trail having battled injuries last season and slipping to 17th in the world rankings, and got over the first hurdle in his first competitive match since Wimbledon.

Federer began slowly and was broken by the world number 296 in the first set, but he responded well and broke back before taking the first set 7-5 with a bullet ace down the middle.

The 36-year-old then stumbled against the Austrian as he lost the second set 3-6, but he eased the third set 6-2 after just 28 minutes before more dominance in the fourth led to another 6-2 and ultimately the match.

Next up for Federer is the 20-year-old American Noah Rubin.

Andy Murray sticks a thumb up on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
Murray handed tie with Marchenko at Australian Open
>
View our homepages for Roger Federer, Jurgen Melzer, Noah Rubin, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version