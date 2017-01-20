Roger Federer defeats Tomas Berdych in straight sets to book his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Roger Federer has booked his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych.

The 35-year-old failed to concede a single break on his way to a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a last-16 showdown with Kei Nishikori.

The world number 17, returning to action from a lengthy layoff, was back to his best as he turned over the 10th seed in just one hour 32 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

An onslaught of impressive backhands and drop shots enthralled the crowd, who responded by giving the veteran player a standing ovation as he left court.

Federer, who is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and his fifth triumph in Melbourne, has reached at least the semi-final in all but one of the last 13 years.