Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Roger Federer eases past Tomas Berdych

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2016
© AFP
Roger Federer defeats Tomas Berdych in straight sets to book his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Roger Federer has booked his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych.

The 35-year-old failed to concede a single break on his way to a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a last-16 showdown with Kei Nishikori.

The world number 17, returning to action from a lengthy layoff, was back to his best as he turned over the 10th seed in just one hour 32 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

An onslaught of impressive backhands and drop shots enthralled the crowd, who responded by giving the veteran player a standing ovation as he left court.

Federer, who is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and his fifth triumph in Melbourne, has reached at least the semi-final in all but one of the last 13 years.

Novak Djokovic in action during his US Open semi-final on September 11, 2015
Read Next:
Novak Djokovic: 'I lost, that's sport'
>
View our homepages for Roger Federer, Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version