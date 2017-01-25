Wimbledon section header

Johanna Konta: 'I will learn from Serena Williams defeat'

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
British number one Johanna Konta says that she will learn from her straight-sets defeat to Serena Williams at the Australian Open.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Johanna Konta has suggested that she is not downhearted after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The British number one had gone into the last-eight clash having won nine successive matches without dropping a set, but she was comfortably beaten by the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

However, despite falling to a 6-2 6-3 defeat, Konta has said that she will learn from facing the American for the first time in her career.

The 25-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "There's so many things I can learn from that. I don't think there's one player that goes up against her and feels they've got much of a say in the matches.

"She's able to really make sure that the points are on her terms. Even if she's on the defence, it makes you feel that you have to do more with the ball. She makes you feel that pressure."

Konta will now take part in the Fed Cup before returning to the WTA Tour for events in Doha and Dubai.

