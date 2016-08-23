Jazz Carlin 'can't wait' to compete again

Team GB swimmer Jazz Carlin has revealed that she is itching to get back in the pool, just days after she finished competing in Rio de Janeiro.
The 25-year-old picked up silver medals in the 400m and 800m freestyle at her debut Olympic Games, finishing second to American world-record holder Katie Ledecky in both events.
Speaking to Sports Mole upon her return to the UK on Tuesday, Carlin admitted that after a brief rest, she is already looking forward to a routine of "healthy food" and "exercise".
Watch the interview below: