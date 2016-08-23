Olympics nav header

Jazz Carlin 'can't wait' to compete again

Team GB swimmer Jazz Carlin admits that she is already thinking about returning to competition.
Last Updated: Friday, August 26, 2016 at 08:04 UK

Team GB swimmer Jazz Carlin has revealed that she is itching to get back in the pool, just days after she finished competing in Rio de Janeiro.

The 25-year-old picked up silver medals in the 400m and 800m freestyle at her debut Olympic Games, finishing second to American world-record holder Katie Ledecky in both events.

Speaking to Sports Mole upon her return to the UK on Tuesday, Carlin admitted that after a brief rest, she is already looking forward to a routine of "healthy food" and "exercise".

Watch the interview below:

Jazz Carlin poses with her silver medal after the 800m freestyle final at the Rio Olympics on August 12, 2016
Your Comments
