Brad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing over Geoff Parling tackle?

Brad Barritt catches the ball during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park on November 25, 2014
A report claims that Brad Barritt may face disciplinary action for his high tackle on Geoff Parling in Saracens' draw with Exeter Chiefs, which went unpunished.
Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 21:32 UK

Saracens captain Brad Barritt reportedly faces the prospect of being cited and called to a disciplinary hearing following his tackle on Exeter Chiefs lock Geoff Parling.

The 33-year-old was left unconscious by a big double hit from Parling and prop Richard Barrington in the 13-13 draw at Allianz Park, which ended his day just 10 minutes in.

Barrington was shown his marching orders to leave Saracens down to 14 men, but his teammate avoided any action in a game that was marred by the incident.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, however, Barritt will be asked to explain himself and faces the prospect of a ban due to World Rugby's new directives on high tackles.

Exeter offered an update on Parling's condition on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to say: "Contrary to some press reports @geoffparling is well after coming off today. He will go through normal protocols next week."

Parling was stood down for 10 weeks in 2014 while at Leicester Tigers following two heavy concussions just a few weeks apart.

Eddie Jones, the new England Rugby head coach, poses at Twickenham Stadium on November 20, 2015
Seven new faces in England squad
