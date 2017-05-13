Chris Ashton says that becoming the top try-scorer in European competition is the "icing on the cake" after helping Saracens to a 28-17 victory over Clermont Auvergne.

Saracens winger Chris Ashton has aired his delight at playing a vital part in the club's famous 28-17 victory over Clermont Auvergne in the European Champions Cup final.

The English champions came out on top in a lively clash at Murrayfield to successfully retain their continental title.

Clermont recovered from 12-0 down and, even after Owen Farrell edged Sarries eight clear, refused to give up in a thrilling Edinburgh final.

Ashton opened the scoring when crossing over 12 minutes in, taking him to 37 in European competition overall - clear of Vincent Clerc as the all-time top scorer.

Speaking after the match, Ashton told BBC Sport: "It's pretty hard to put that into words right now. We've worked so hard for the past five or six years.

"It's such a pleasure to be with this group. It's so hard to be in these finals, so to win two is a pleasure. To become top try-scorer is just the icing on the cake."

Saracens are the fourth side to retain the European Cup, joining Leicester Tigers, Leinster and Toulon in doing so.