May 13, 2017 at 5pm UK
ClermontClermont Auvergne
17-28
Saracens
Lamerat (26'), Abendanon (52')
FT
Ashton (12'), Kruis (21'), Goode (73')

    Chris Ashton: 'Retaining European title with Saracens a pleasure'

    Chris Ashton of Saracens dives over to score a try during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium on November 28, 2015
    © Getty Images
    Chris Ashton says that becoming the top try-scorer in European competition is the "icing on the cake" after helping Saracens to a 28-17 victory over Clermont Auvergne.
    By , Football League Correspondent
    Filed:
    Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 21:54 UK

    Saracens winger Chris Ashton has aired his delight at playing a vital part in the club's famous 28-17 victory over Clermont Auvergne in the European Champions Cup final.

    The English champions came out on top in a lively clash at Murrayfield to successfully retain their continental title.

    Clermont recovered from 12-0 down and, even after Owen Farrell edged Sarries eight clear, refused to give up in a thrilling Edinburgh final.

    Ashton opened the scoring when crossing over 12 minutes in, taking him to 37 in European competition overall - clear of Vincent Clerc as the all-time top scorer.

    Speaking after the match, Ashton told BBC Sport: "It's pretty hard to put that into words right now. We've worked so hard for the past five or six years.

    "It's such a pleasure to be with this group. It's so hard to be in these finals, so to win two is a pleasure. To become top try-scorer is just the icing on the cake."

    Saracens are the fourth side to retain the European Cup, joining Leicester Tigers, Leinster and Toulon in doing so.

    England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
    Read Next:
    Wasps trio up for prestigious RPA award
    >
    You May Like
    Recomended from Sports Mole
    View our homepages for Chris Ashton, Vincent Clerc, Owen Farrell, Rugby Union
    Your Comments
    More Saracens News
    Chris Ashton of Saracens dives over to score a try during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium on November 28, 2015
    Chris Ashton: 'Retaining European title with Saracens a pleasure'
     Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
    Warren Gatland defends timing of British and Irish Lions meeting
     England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
    Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
    Borthwick coy on Billy Vunipola inclusionEngland welcome back Vunipola brothersVunipola left out of England training squadBrad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing?Vunipola to miss Six Nations with knee injury
    England trio named on player of the year shortlistMark McCall 'disappointed' to see Ashton leaveEngland's Itoje ruled out of Autumn InternationalsEngland waiting on Itoje hand injury extentReport: Chris Ashton on his way to Toulon
    > Saracens Homepage



    Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
    1Wasps2280
    2Exeter Chiefs2279
    3Saracens2277
    4Leicester Tigers2265
    5Bath Rugby2258
    6Northampton Saints2252
    7Harlequins2251
    8Newcastle Falcons2249
    9Gloucester Rugby2246
    10Sale Sharks2240
    11Worcester Warriors2232
    12Bristol Rugby2220
    > Full Version
    LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
    expand
     