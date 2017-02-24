Northampton Saints announce new deals for 11 players from its senior squad, including Christian Day, Luther Burrell and Ken Pisi.

Northampton Saints have announced that they have given new contracts to 11 members of the senior squad.

Veterans Christian Day, Luther Burrell and Ken Pisi have all penned fresh terms, alongside youngsters including Charlie Clare, Reece Marshall and Tom Stephenson.

"We're delighted to have agreed these new contracts," said Jim Mallinder, Saints' director of rugby. "Some of these players have been core members of the most successful period in the Saints' history and we believe that they have a lot to offer both in terms of their play on the pitch and leadership qualities.

"It's also fantastic to have a very good group of younger players who have come through the Saints Academy and are now members of the first team squad. It's important that we produce our own home-grown players who are able to compete for starting places alongside more experienced internationals, a combination which has been successful for us in the past."

Northampton are currently eighth in the Aviva Premiership table.