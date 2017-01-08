Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Adams Park
Wasps
22-16
Leicester Tigers
Wade (3'), Taylor (9'), Robson (27')
FT
Betham (50')

James Haskell "totally fine" after head injury

James Haskell and his beard address the media at an England press conference on August 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Wasps director of rugby Dai Young insists that James Haskell is "totally fine" despite suffering a head injury just 36 seconds into his long-awaited return to action.
Sunday, January 8, 2017

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has revealed that James Haskell is "totally fine" despite being forced off after less than a minute of his side's 22-16 victory over Leicester Tigers this afternoon.

Haskell made his long-awaited return from a toe injury as a second-half substitute at the Ricoh Arena but was helped off just 36 seconds later after appearing to be knocked out following a tackle on Leicester full-back Freddie Burns.

Young confirmed that no serious damage had been done to the back-row forward, but admitted that concussion protocols mean that he is a doubt for Saturday's European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

"He is totally fine now. He had a real big hit and had a bang on the head, so he has got to go through the protocols," he told reporters.

"It was the best '36-second' comeback ever, so he is having a bit of a ribbing off the boys, but all jokes aside, thankfully he is okay. He took a nasty bang to the head. He went in low to make the tackle, and it was pretty much head on body.

"We've all been really eager to get him back on the field, and he's had a big build-up, but he is totally fine, laughing and joking and having a bit of banter. He has got to come through all the necessary protocols. It's a six-day protocol, so he has got to tick all the boxes. It's certainly touch and go (for Toulouse) - it's certainly going to be tight."

Haskell's last appearance before today came during England's tour to Australia last summer.

James Haskell and his beard address the media at an England press conference on August 17, 2015
