England fly-half George Ford returns to Leicester Tigers from Bath

George Ford runs to score a try for England on March 21, 2015
© Getty Images
England fly-half George Ford returns to Leicester Tigers from Bath for the 2017-18 season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Leicester Tigers have announced that they have re-signed England fly-half George Ford from Bath for the 2017-18 season.

The transfer involves Freddie Burns moving in the other direction to Bath after making almost 65 appearances for the Tigers during a two-and-a-half-year spell.

Ford came through Leicester's academy in 2009 and four years later, after winning the Anglo-Welsh Cup and Aviva Premiership title, joined Bath.

Tigers head coach Aaron Mauger said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm the signing of George Ford, a player we obviously know well from his time here in the academy and as a young man making the breakthrough into senior rugby. He has become one of the leading players in his position in Europe and is still a young man with a lot of rugby ahead him. We look forward to his return to Welford Road in the summer.

"While delighted to be able to bring in George, we are disappointed to lose Freddie who has been an outstanding player for us in the last three years. Freddie has bought totally into the Tigers ethos in his time here and he is a popular member of the squad with the players and supporters.

"Freddie has made a significant contribution on and off the field here and we look forward to him continuing to play a prominent role with us in the remainder of the season while wishing him well when he moves to Bath in the summer."

Ford, who reached the European Challenge Cup final and Premiership final in 2014 and 2015 respectively with Bath, has been capped 32 times for England.

Ben Youngs of England gestures during the QBE International match between England and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on November 2, 2013
Read Next:
Ben Youngs signs new Leicester contract
>
View our homepages for George Ford, Freddie Burns, Aaron Mauger, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Leicester Tigers News
George Ford runs to score a try for England on March 21, 2015
England fly-half George Ford returns to Leicester Tigers from Bath
 Manusamoa Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Michael Tagicakbau of Saracens during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 10, 2014
Leicester Tigers, England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out for six to nine months
 Richard Cockerill, Director of Rugby of Leicester Tigers during the Aviva Premiership match between Worcester Warriors and Leicester Tigers at Sixways Stadium on December 05 2015
Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill exits club
Manu Tuilagi withdraws from England campMike Williams out of Autumn InternationalsTuilagi to miss England's tour to AustraliaManu Tuilagi included in England squadTuilagi, Farrell doubts for Australia tour
Result: Saracens hold off Leicester fightbackMauger: Tigers "mentally flat" for final run-inCockerill unhappy with Leicester errorsSeru Rabeni dies, aged 37Manu Tuilagi named in England squad
> Leicester Tigers Homepage
More Bath Rugby News
George Ford runs to score a try for England on March 21, 2015
England fly-half George Ford returns to Leicester Tigers from Bath
 Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
 England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Anthony Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener
Anthony Watson struck down by injurySale confirm interest in George FordPaul Gustard defends Rokoduguni omissionAttwood out, Vunipola doubtful for Fiji clashBath sign centre Robbie Fruean
Taulupe Faletau forced off on Bath debutBath pair tied down to new dealsBath confirm Blackadder, Matson appointmentsMike Ford to leave Bath RugbyBath swoop for English youngster
> Bath Rugby Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1451
2Saracens1449
3Bath Rugby1442
4Exeter Chiefs1441
5Leicester Tigers1438
6Harlequins1437
7Northampton Saints1434
8Newcastle Falcons1431
9Gloucester Rugby1430
10Sale Sharks1424
11Worcester Warriors1418
12Bristol Rugby1413
> Full Version