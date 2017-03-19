Leicester Tigers win their first trophy since 2013 after securing a 16-12 victory over Exeter Chiefs in Sunday's Anglo-Welsh Cup final at Twickenham Stoop.

Leicester Tigers have clinched their first trophy since 2013 after securing a 16-12 win over Exeter Chiefs in the Anglo-Welsh Cup final at Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

Outside-half Freddie Burns kicked three penalties and a conversion as the Tigers became the first side to secure a hat-trick of Anglo-Welsh titles, following their triumphs in 2007 and 2012.

Tom Brady scored Leicester's only try, with James Short and Sam Simmonds crossing over for Exeter, though they failed to make it count from the boot.

Will Hooley converted one of the Chiefs tries but young outside-half Joe Simmonds missed three kicks, testament to a team which made too many errors at crucial stages on the day.

Leicester weathered a number of attacks in the second half but their experience saw them repel their opponents for the most part, which proved just enough for the trophy to head to Welford Road.