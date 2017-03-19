Mar 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Welford Road
Leicester Tigers
16-12
Exeter Chiefs
Brady (18')
FT
Short (15'), Simmonds (77')

Result: Leicester Tigers seal first trophy since 2013 with victory in Anglo-Welsh Cup fial

Freddie Burns of Leicester Tigers dives in to score a try during the match between Leicester Tigers and Barbarians at Welford Road on November 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester Tigers win their first trophy since 2013 after securing a 16-12 victory over Exeter Chiefs in Sunday's Anglo-Welsh Cup final at Twickenham Stoop.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 18:06 UK

Leicester Tigers have clinched their first trophy since 2013 after securing a 16-12 win over Exeter Chiefs in the Anglo-Welsh Cup final at Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

Outside-half Freddie Burns kicked three penalties and a conversion as the Tigers became the first side to secure a hat-trick of Anglo-Welsh titles, following their triumphs in 2007 and 2012.

Tom Brady scored Leicester's only try, with James Short and Sam Simmonds crossing over for Exeter, though they failed to make it count from the boot.

Will Hooley converted one of the Chiefs tries but young outside-half Joe Simmonds missed three kicks, testament to a team which made too many errors at crucial stages on the day.

Leicester weathered a number of attacks in the second half but their experience saw them repel their opponents for the most part, which proved just enough for the trophy to head to Welford Road.

Catalin Fercu of Saracens charges upfield during the LV= Cup Final match between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs at Franklin's Gardens on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Pellow "massively proud" of Exeter Chiefs
>
View our homepages for Freddie Burns, Tom Brady, James Short, Sam Simmonds, Will Hooley, Joe Simmonds, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Leicester Tigers News
Freddie Burns of Leicester Tigers dives in to score a try during the match between Leicester Tigers and Barbarians at Welford Road on November 4, 2014
Result: Leicester Tigers seal first trophy since 2013 with victory in Anglo-Welsh Cup fial
 George Ford runs to score a try for England on March 21, 2015
England fly-half George Ford returns to Leicester Tigers from Bath
 Manusamoa Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Michael Tagicakbau of Saracens during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 10, 2014
Leicester Tigers, England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out for six to nine months
Leicester Tigers announce Cockerill exitManu Tuilagi withdraws from England campMike Williams out of Autumn InternationalsTuilagi to miss England's tour to AustraliaManu Tuilagi included in England squad
Tuilagi, Farrell doubts for Australia tourResult: Saracens hold off Leicester fightbackMauger: Tigers "mentally flat" for final run-inCockerill unhappy with Leicester errorsSeru Rabeni dies, aged 37
> Leicester Tigers Homepage
More Exeter Chiefs News
Freddie Burns of Leicester Tigers dives in to score a try during the match between Leicester Tigers and Barbarians at Welford Road on November 4, 2014
Result: Leicester Tigers seal first trophy since 2013 with victory in Anglo-Welsh Cup fial
 Brad Barritt catches the ball during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park on November 25, 2014
Brad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing over Geoff Parling tackle?
 Sports Mole logo
Exeter Chiefs winger Matt Jess out until February?
Jack Nowell ruled out for up to 10 weeksResult: Saracens retain Premiership titleResult: Exeter Chiefs through to first Premiership finalRugby Player of the Season shortlist revealedEngland add Tuilagi to Six Nations squad
Result: Chiefs comeback stuns ClermontHenry Slade out of Six NationsHenry Slade to undergo surgeryHenry Slade suffers suspected broken legResult: Chiefs record away victory over Wasps
> Exeter Chiefs Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1761
2Saracens1758
3Exeter Chiefs1755
4Bath Rugby1747
5Leicester Tigers1746
6Northampton Saints1744
7Harlequins1742
8Newcastle Falcons1736
9Gloucester Rugby1735
10Sale Sharks1729
11Worcester Warriors1723
12Bristol Rugby1717
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 