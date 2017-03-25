Six Nations
Jonny Sexton, Conor Murray fit to face England

Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Ireland half-backs Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray are fit to face England during Saturday's Six Nations finale in Dublin.
Ireland team manager Paul Dean has confirmed that half-backs Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray will be fit to face England in Saturday's Six Nations finale.

Sexton suffered a head injury during Ireland's 22-9 defeat at the hands of Wales on Friday night, while Murray also picked up a shoulder injury in Cardiff.

Dean revealed that both are available for selection this weekend, though, while also confirming that Leinster's Fergus McFadden will replace Tommy Bowe, who suffered a suspected broken leg in the Wales defeat.

"Johnny Sexton underwent a precautionary HIA at the weekend. Concussion has been ruled out and he's available for selection. Jonathan went through all the concussion tests, so he's completely clear. He has a black eye, which is not his best look, but other than that, he should be fine," he told reporters.

"Conor Murray sustained a stinger injury to his left shoulder. He's responded well to treatment and he's available for selection. A stinger injury is a curious injury, it's a numbness that happens on the pitch. You recover quite quickly, all going well. Conor's such a very good player, we gave him as much opportunity to recover from the stinger, but as you all saw he didn't recover completely, and we had to take him off. But he's fine, he's fine.

"Tommy Bowe has a suspected fracture of his left leg. He'll see a specialist [on Monday] and he's back at Ulster, and we wish Tommy a speedy recovery. Fergus McFadden will train with the squad this week, and he replaces Tommy Bowe."

Ireland will be bidding to prevent England from completing the Grand Slam and winning a record 19th consecutive Test match in Dublin.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Your Comments
