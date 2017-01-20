Eddie Jones warns Dylan Hartley that his position as captain of England is "not a permanent position", as he prepares to hand the armband over to Owen Farrell.

England head coach Eddie Jones has revealed that Owen Farrell is ready to take over as captain for the Six Nations if Dylan Hartley fails to make the cut.

Hartley skippered the Red Rose to a Grand Slam success last year and has also played a key role in the ongoing 14-match winning run since Jones took charge.

The Northampton Saints hooker is currently serving a six-week ban for catching Leinster's Sean O'Brien with a swinging arm, however, and will head into the opening game of the tournament against France with no playing time under his belt in two months.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Jones said: "The captaincy, like the jersey, is not a permanent position. At the moment, if Dylan wasn't there, Owen would be captain.

"He's absolutely committed to the team, he does everything that's right by the team, he's got a good head on him and him and Dylan are very much a partnership. If Dylan isn't right it's not such a big issue for Owen to take over.

"Here you have to add to the jersey. All Dylan has to do is be concerned with adding to the position of England captain. All he has to do is play well and captain well. If he does that he will continue to be England captain."

Jones also added that Hartley is currently a "five out of 10 in terms of being ready to play", with his last outing coming on December 9.