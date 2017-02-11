Eddie Jones admits that England left it later than he had hoped to see off Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, having trailed by two points heading into the closing stages.

England head coach Eddie Jones has confessed that his side have "used up all of our get out of jail cards" after leaving it late to overcome Wales.

The Red Rose extended their winning run to 16 matches in thrilling style at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, as Elliot Daly crossed over late on to earn an unlikely win.

Jones, whose side trailed 16-14 heading into the final stages, was quick to hail the performance of opponents Wales but also reserved special praise for his own players.

"We have used up all of our get out of jail cards and against Italy we don't want to be in that position again," he told reporters. "I thought it was a great game of Test rugby. A lot of credit goes to Wales, who were superb. They hit hard and hit often off the ball, which made it a fantastic Test match.

"We have now become a team that is hard to beat and, even when a side beats us, I don't think they are going to beat us, and that is what we want to be like.

"We are a gritty team with characters in there that don't know how to get beaten, and that was evident here. At stages I thought we were going to fade out of the game, but we hung in there making tackles."

England, who have not tasted defeat since Jones took over from Stuart Lancaster after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, lead the Six Nations standings ahead of Scotland's meeting with France on Sunday.