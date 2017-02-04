Anthony Watson is to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury picked up during England's training preparations, which is likely to rule him out of the meeting with France.

England wing Anthony Watson is doubtful for his side's Six Nations opener against France next weekend due to a hamstring strain.

The Bath Rugby ace suffered the injury during England's warm-up preparations in Portugal this week and will now undergo a scan on Saturday to determine the extent of his layoff.

Watson, who also sat out the Autumn Internationals with a broken jaw, was expected to start at Twickenham on February 4 but will now likely see his position taken by Jonny May.

A statement from the Rugby Football Union read: "Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby, will go for a scan tomorrow, Saturday January 28, following a hamstring strain sustained in training at England's training camp in Vilamoura, Portugal."

Watson's previous injury was also picked up during an England training get together - a two-day session in Brighton prior to the Red Rose's last set of fixtures.