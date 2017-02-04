England wing Anthony Watson is doubtful for his side's Six Nations opener against France next weekend due to a hamstring strain.
The Bath Rugby ace suffered the injury during England's warm-up preparations in Portugal this week and will now undergo a scan on Saturday to determine the extent of his layoff.
Watson, who also sat out the Autumn Internationals with a broken jaw, was expected to start at Twickenham on February 4 but will now likely see his position taken by Jonny May.
A statement from the Rugby Football Union read: "Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby, will go for a scan tomorrow, Saturday January 28, following a hamstring strain sustained in training at England's training camp in Vilamoura, Portugal."
Watson's previous injury was also picked up during an England training get together - a two-day session in Brighton prior to the Red Rose's last set of fixtures.