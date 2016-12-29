Andy Farrell backs the decision to introduce bonus points in the 2017 Six Nations, claiming that it will only benefit the British & Irish Lions in the long term.

Defence coach Andy Farrell has claimed that the British and Irish Lions' hopes of success against New Zealand next summer have been boosted by the introduction of bonus points to the Six Nations.

From 2017's instalment of the annual competition, an additional point will be granted to any team that scores four or more tries in a match or loses by seven points or fewer.

The rule change brings the European tournament in line with others around the world, including in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, which Farrell - who spent three years in the England setup before joining Ireland last January - believes will only benefit the Lions.

"We have been in front against them [New Zealand] with teams I have been involved with and they are masters at the comeback, staying calm and being clinical," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"The way to score that bonus-point try is exactly like that - staying calm, being clinical, not being frantic, and going about your job as you should do rather than being too emotional. It will create excitement as it goes; you'll know what you need to do along the way, but you still won't get away from the fact that you need to win.

"It is good for us because we want to play a good attacking style of rugby in Ireland; we have shown that with the tries we have scored of late."

Farrell, also a member of the Lions' backroom staff in 2013, joins Steve Borthwick and Rob Howley as part of head coach Warren Gatland's team for the three-Test series against the All Blacks.