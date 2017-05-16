Kyle Sinckler hails the impact of fellow Harlequins prop Adam Jones on his career.

British & Irish Lions front-rower Kyle Sinckler has said that he wouldn't be where he is now without the help of teammate Adam Jones.

Despite having only earned eight caps for England, Sinckler has been picked by Lions coach Warren Gatland for the tour to New Zealand, which gets underway on June 3.

However, Sinckler has paid tribute to fellow Harlequins prop Jones for the effect of his career.

He told BBC Sport: "Looking back now, when you are a young player, you want to play. Then you see Adam Jones come in to the club, and you are probably not going to play as much.

"From my first day, Adam has been unreal. He's been like a coach to me, even though he is a player.

"He will be a top coach in no time at all. He's been a coach, a mentor, a father figure to me - and a headmaster when he is telling me off."

Jones toured South Africa in 2009 and Australia in 2013 with the Lions.