England trio Joe Launchbury, Jonathan Joseph and Dylan Hartley are reportedly in danger of being omitted from the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

Head coach Warren Gatland is set to name his squad of players at midday on Wednesday, following a final selection meeting with his coaches on Tuesday.

According to BBC Sport, Launchbury is believed to have slipped below George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje and Donnacha Ryan at second row.

Joseph, meanwhile, has been tipped by many pundits to start the Test series at outside centre, but the report suggests that Gatland's preference for size in the midfield could see the likes of Ben Te'o and Jonathan Davies preferred.

It is also believed that Hartley is struggling to force his way into the squad as one of the three hookers, with Rory Best and Ken Owens vying for places along with Jamie George.

The tour of New Zealand begins on June 3 and features a 10-game schedule, culminating in a three-Test series against the All Blacks.