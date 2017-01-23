An early betting guide to Cheltenham festival

The Cheltenham Festival really is the first date on the racing calendar that sparks a frenzy into the betting community.

Over £600 million is spent on betting every year at Cheltenham Races alone and that's just one of the 28 races taking place over the course of the four day festival. Whether you're attending or watching from afar, you'll need the inside track on who to back as early as possible – job done.

Day 1 – Champion Day

The opening day of the Cheltenham Festival tends to bring some of the most spectacular races many will ever see; last year saw Altior claim the Supreme Novice's Hurdle from under the nose of the favoured Min and Annie Power rising from the ashes of her infamous 2015 fall to romp to victory in the Champion Hurdle.

The first race of the festival is of course the Supreme Novice's Hurdle and the current favourite is Moon Racer at 5/1. It's safe to say a lot of money will be put on Pipe's eight year old but Neon Wolf is the tipster's favourite. Currently at 10/1 and slashed in price over the last six weeks from a hefty 40/1; the form horse is very often the winning horse.

Day 2 – Ladies Day

Probably the most popular day of the festival and without doubt the most glamourous. The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the highlight of the racing but, without a lady to accompany you, it may be best to watch from home!

A tricky call for the Queen Mother Champion Chase this year as Altior (3/1) is a returning Novice champion but Douvan is heavily favoured at 1/3. One to watch ahead of the festival is Ar Mad who is currently 12/1 and looks capable of leaving the field behind with a strong rider.

Day 3 – St. Patricks Thursday

Easily the most difficult choice at Cheltenham: do you make a beeline for the bookies or the Guinness Village? The festival embraces all things Ireland by the Thursday and you'd be mad not to join in – not quite as mad as the Irish stereotypes would have you believe but somewhere close.

The superbly named Unowhatimeanharry is the favourite for Thursday's Stayers Hurdle at 9/4 but a familiar name has cropped up a little way down the order. Annie Power is 8/1 and looks a very stable, confident horse these days – it could be a classic.

Day 4 – Gold Cup Day

The climax of the Cheltenham Festival sees every trainer, breeder and jockey's eyes firmly fixed on the Gold Cup itself. Some of the greatest races in history have been seen on the Friday of Cheltenham Festival and 2017 looks to be no different.

The bookies are favouring Thistlecrack (10/11) at present but a lot can change before the race begins. Native River (5/1) could mount a serious challenge to the favourite and Many Clouds is a name Grand National viewers will remember vividly; as much as 40/1 for Many Clouds already – it could be an inspired choice.

It's difficult to predict the outcomes of the Cheltenham Festival, especially so far ahead of time, but to be truly in the know you must do your research. In brief, you need to know what to expect and who to look out for at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival to maximise your winnings.



