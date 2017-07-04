Supporters will be given the chance to travel between host cities using free public transport at next summer's World Cup as part of a new scheme launched by organisers.

Former Chelsea defender Alexey Smertin, who is working as an anti-racism and discrimination inspector ahead of the World Cup on home soil, believes that the scheme is the perfect response to those who have complained about not being able to afford travelling between grounds.

"We have considered the whole journey of fans when visiting Russia for the World Cup," he told The Mirror. "It isn't just about the tickets they buy, it's about the affordability of their whole experience when travelling to, and inside Russia.

"We have developed the free Fan ID system, that not only serves as a ticketholder's pass to the stadiums, it is also grants visa-free access to Russia, offers free transport inside host cities, and most impressively between host cities.

"Once ticket holders obtain their Fan ID they can travel literally thousands of miles, without spending a penny. How's that for affordability?!"

FIFA praised Russia's hosting of the 2017 Confederations Cup earlier this week and expect next summer's World Cup to pass by glitch free.