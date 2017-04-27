French prosecutors are investigating the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and have questioned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, according to reports.

French authorities are investigating the awarding of the World Cup to Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, according to reports.

Last year, a preliminary investigation was opened into allegations of corruption, criminal association and influence-peddling at FIFA in connection with the awarding of the two tournaments.

According to Le Monde, France's National Public Prosecutor's Office have begun examining the bid to award the tournaments, with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called as a witness into the investigation.

FIFA's reputation has suffered over the past two years after becoming the subject of investigations by American and Swiss authorities into alleged criminal misconduct and bribery, leading to dozens of arrests of former officials.

The activity is alleged to have occurred under the tenure of Blatter, who resigned as president in 2015 and has been replaced by Gianni Infantino.

Qatar and Russia's bid teams have long denied any wrongdoing in their successful campaigns to host the world's most-watched event.