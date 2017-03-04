A warrant is issued for West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass after he failed to turn up to court.

A warrant has been issued for Scotland and West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass after he failed to turn up for a court trial.

The 29-year-old has been charged with driving a car while a baby was being held in the arms of a passenger in April last year.

Snodgrass allegedly drove with too many people in his car to fit a baby seat in, but he did not appear at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court when the case was called.

Defence lawyer Martin Black told the court that Snodgrass did not think he had to be present at the hearing, and a warrant was therefore granted by JP Eunice Paton.

Snodgrass, who has seven goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, joined West Ham from Hull in January for a fee of £10.2m.