Vodafone has pulled out of a £20m deal to sponsor West Ham United's London Stadium.

The telecoms firm has been in talks with the stadium's owners for six months over a possible deal, which was considered integral to the business plan for West Ham's move to the ground.

However, Vodafone today announced annual losses of £5.2bn and has reportedly decided against sponsoring the stadium on marketing grounds, ruling that the range of events at the venue is not attractive enough.

A spokesman for Vodafone told PA/em> that he could "confirm there are no plans to sponsor the London Stadium".

West Ham have endured a difficult first season at their new home, winning just seven of their 19 league games at the ground and being on the end of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in their final home game of the campaign on Sunday.