Vodafone pulls out of deal to sponsor West Ham United stadium

Telecoms firm Vodafone pulls out of a £20m deal to sponsor West Ham United's London Stadium.
Vodafone has pulled out of a £20m deal to sponsor West Ham United's London Stadium.

The telecoms firm has been in talks with the stadium's owners for six months over a possible deal, which was considered integral to the business plan for West Ham's move to the ground.

However, Vodafone today announced annual losses of £5.2bn and has reportedly decided against sponsoring the stadium on marketing grounds, ruling that the range of events at the venue is not attractive enough.

A spokesman for Vodafone told PA/em> that he could "confirm there are no plans to sponsor the London Stadium".

West Ham have endured a difficult first season at their new home, winning just seven of their 19 league games at the ground and being on the end of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in their final home game of the campaign on Sunday.

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
