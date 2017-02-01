Sir Alex Ferguson joins numerous football figures as they pay their respects at the funeral for former Watford and England manager Graham Taylor.

Ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among the football figures to attend the funeral of former England boss Graham Taylor in Watford.

Ferguson joined plenty of well-known faces, including John Barnes, Luther Blissett and Tim Sherwood, to pay their respects to Taylor, who died on January 12 at the age of 72.

Up to 5,000 supporters are expected to line the streets, while family, friends and members of the football world will attend the service at St Mary's church, according to The Mirror.

Taylor helped turn Watford into a credible team in England after guiding them from the Fourth Division to the top league during his managerial spell.

The Nottinghamshire-born coach, who took Watford to the 1984 FA Cup final, also had stints in charge of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Taylor became England manager in 1990, but was sacked just three years later.