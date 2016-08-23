Olympics nav header

Rio 2016 Olympics

Three more sponsors dump USA Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte

Gold medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on day thirteen of the 16th FINA World Championships at the Kazan Arena on August 6, 2015
© Getty Images
USA Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte loses three more sponsorship deals after falsely claiming that he was robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Games.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 14:11 UK

Three more sponsors have announced that they are walking away from USA's Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte following his robbery hoax at the Rio Games.

Lochte, along with three teammates, claimed that he had been robbed at gunpoint by thieves posing as police in Rio, although those claims were later proven to be false.

Swimsuit company Speedo yesterday withdrew its sponsorship from the 12-time Olympic medallist, and clothing company Ralph Lauren, skin-care firm Syneron-Candela and mattress maker Airweave have now followed suit.

"Ralph Lauren continues to proudly sponsor the US Olympic and Paralympic Team and the values that its athletes embody. Ralph Lauren's endorsement agreement with Ryan Lochte was specifically in support of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the company will not be renewing his contract," read a company statement.

A Syneron-Candela statement said: "Syneron-Candela will be ending its partnership with Ryan Lochte. We hold our employees to high standards, and we expect the same of our business partners. We wish Ryan well on his future endeavours and thank him for the time he spent supporting our brand."

Airweave tweeted: "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to end our partnership with Ryan Lochte. We remain committed to supporting Team USA and the athletes preparing for the Paralympic Games."

Lochte, who has apologised for inventing the story in order to cover up damage done to a petrol station, was part of the USA's gold medal-winning 4x200m freestyle relay team in Rio.

Ryan Lochte of the USA swims the Men's 100m Butterfly heats during day three of the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships at Gold Coast Aquatics on August 23, 2014
Read Next:
Lochte sorry for false account of Rio 'robbery'
>
View our homepages for Ryan Lochte, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More United States News
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps attends a Subway press conference to promote healthy living and lifestyle among childrenon December 04, 2013
Michael Phelps given lifetime achievement award at BBC SPOTY show
 Simone Biles of United States performs on the floor during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day six of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 12, 2014
Simone Biles wins 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award
 Sports Mole logo
Daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay killed in shooting
Russian hackers leak US athletes' filesResult: Rodgers continues GB swimming gold rushThree more sponsors dump Ryan LochteResult: USA take final Rio gold in men's basketballResult: Joe Joyce settles for super-heavyweight silver
Result: Callum Hawkins finishes ninth in men's marathonLochte apologises to Brazil for Rio anticsResult: USA win sixth successive women's basketball goldResult: Team GB claim bronze in women's 4 x 100m relayLochte sorry for false account of Rio 'robbery'
> United States Homepage