USA Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte loses three more sponsorship deals after falsely claiming that he was robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Games.

Three more sponsors have announced that they are walking away from USA's Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte following his robbery hoax at the Rio Games.

Lochte, along with three teammates, claimed that he had been robbed at gunpoint by thieves posing as police in Rio, although those claims were later proven to be false.

Swimsuit company Speedo yesterday withdrew its sponsorship from the 12-time Olympic medallist, and clothing company Ralph Lauren, skin-care firm Syneron-Candela and mattress maker Airweave have now followed suit.

"Ralph Lauren continues to proudly sponsor the US Olympic and Paralympic Team and the values that its athletes embody. Ralph Lauren's endorsement agreement with Ryan Lochte was specifically in support of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the company will not be renewing his contract," read a company statement.

A Syneron-Candela statement said: "Syneron-Candela will be ending its partnership with Ryan Lochte. We hold our employees to high standards, and we expect the same of our business partners. We wish Ryan well on his future endeavours and thank him for the time he spent supporting our brand."

Airweave tweeted: "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to end our partnership with Ryan Lochte. We remain committed to supporting Team USA and the athletes preparing for the Paralympic Games."

Lochte, who has apologised for inventing the story in order to cover up damage done to a petrol station, was part of the USA's gold medal-winning 4x200m freestyle relay team in Rio.