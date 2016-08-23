Team GB chef de mission Mark England hails the country's performance at the Rio Olympics as the greatest sporting achievement in British history.

Team GB's chef de mission Mark England has hailed the country's performance at this summer's Rio Olympics as the greatest achievement in British sporting history.

Britain finished second in the final medal table behind only USA having won 67 to give them their highest ever tally from an overseas Games.

A number of the athletes returned home earlier today, and England was quick to heap praise on the record-breaking squad.

"I think it is the best sporting achievement by any team in British sporting history," he told reporters.

"I think when we arrived just an hour or so ago it was overwhelming the reception that we got, not just from British Airways but also everyone who is in Terminal 5.

"It gave an immediate sense of the enormity of the achievement British athletes have posted in Rio de Janeiro."

Team GB also won gold medals in 16 different sports during the Games - a wider range than any other nation.