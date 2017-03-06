Greg Rutherford has claimed that he and his family have been left facing "emotional distress" after being cheated out of £48,000 by his former manager.
Gaby Stone nabbed the large sum of money from the Olympic gold medallist between October 2014 and March 2015 to fuel a gambling addiction.
The 34-year-old admitted fraud by abuse of position at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday and was jailed for 18 months.
A victim impact statement read by Judge John Hillen stated how Great Britain athlete Rutherford had been 'left feeling sick and facing emotional distress', owing to financial concerns.
Rutherford won a gold medal at the London Olympics and added a long jump bronze to his collection in Rio last summer.