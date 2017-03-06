Rio 2016 Olympics
Greg Rutherford conned out of £48,000 by former manager

Greg Rutherford in action at the Rio Olympics on August 13, 2016
Great Britain long jumper Greg Rutherford was left "feeling sick" when discovering that his former manager cheated him out of tens of thousands of pounds.
Greg Rutherford has claimed that he and his family have been left facing "emotional distress" after being cheated out of £48,000 by his former manager.

Gaby Stone nabbed the large sum of money from the Olympic gold medallist between October 2014 and March 2015 to fuel a gambling addiction.

The 34-year-old admitted fraud by abuse of position at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday and was jailed for 18 months.

A victim impact statement read by Judge John Hillen stated how Great Britain athlete Rutherford had been 'left feeling sick and facing emotional distress', owing to financial concerns.

Rutherford won a gold medal at the London Olympics and added a long jump bronze to his collection in Rio last summer.

