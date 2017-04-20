GB Olympic high jump medallist Germaine Mason killed in motorbike crash

Germaine Mason, a high jump silver medallist for Great Britain in the 2008 Olympic Games, dies at the age of 34 following a motorbike accident in Jamaica.
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Great Britain Olympic silver medallist Germaine Mason has died following a motorbike accident in Jamaica.

The 34-year-old, who switched allegiance from birthplace Jamaica to GB in 2006, was involved in a collision in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mason is believed to have died at the scene near the capital city of Kingston after losing control of his bike and crashing.

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness tweeted: "Our sincere condolences to sporting fraternity."

Former British competitor Linford Christie paid tribute on the social media platform, saying: "Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day."

Reports suggest that Mason, who claimed a high-jump silver for Britain in the 2008 Beijing Games, had spent time at an event with track and field great Usain Bolt in the hours before the fatal accident.

Usain Bolt in action ahead of the men's 100m semi-finals on August 15, 2016
Sports Mole logo
